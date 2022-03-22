Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 2,980 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of Maximus worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.