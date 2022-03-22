Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 182.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,549,000 after buying an additional 29,122 shares during the period.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $88.83. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,449 shares of company stock valued at $8,334,261 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

