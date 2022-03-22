Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $176.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.46.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

