Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed stock opened at $306.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.87. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abiomed (Get Rating)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

