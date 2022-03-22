Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,003 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Crane worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Crane by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Crane by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Crane by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Shares of CR opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average of $100.46. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

