Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,983 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $196.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

