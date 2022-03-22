Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $6.73 Million Position in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 380,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,733,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.16% of Mandiant as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at about $17,713,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Guardian Investment Management bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mandiant alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MNDT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Mandiant news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNDT opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17. Mandiant Inc has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.