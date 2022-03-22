Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.37% of McGrath RentCorp worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGRC. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $88.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.54%.

In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

