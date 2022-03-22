Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.57% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 113,927.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $187,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,431. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMPH stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

