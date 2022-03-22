Nordstrom (JWN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/7/2022 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom have outperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results gained from solid demand for apparel and footwear, robust digital growth, compelling merchandise, and lower markdowns. Higher merchandise margins, as well as lower buying and occupancy costs, boosted margins, which, in turn, led to bottom-line growth. Improved digital traffic at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack aided digital sales. Management issued the fiscal 2022 view, which seems encouraging. However, the cpompany is still grappling with the adverse comparisons with fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. Higher freight costs and ongoing supply-chain disruptions remain concerns.”

3/3/2022 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $31.00.

3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00.

2/16/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $22.00.

Nordstrom stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after purchasing an additional 146,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000,000 after purchasing an additional 711,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

