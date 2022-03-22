Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.54

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and traded as high as $11.93. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 4,810 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nortech Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nortech Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nortech Systems by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

