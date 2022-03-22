Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.54

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and traded as high as $11.93. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 4,810 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.29.
About Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS)
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
