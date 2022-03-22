Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.96

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and traded as high as $12.07. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 5,286 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.

Northeast Community Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:NECB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. 21.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

