Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.59. 19,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,253,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Specifically, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOG. Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

