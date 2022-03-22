Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.77

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 110344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

NFBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. On average, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 135.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.