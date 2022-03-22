Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Novartis by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.70. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

