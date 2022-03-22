NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Up 6.9%

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 131,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,132,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.86.
NU Company Profile (NYSE:NU)
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.
