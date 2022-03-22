Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) to post sales of $8.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.29 million and the lowest is $8.00 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $5.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $48.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $70.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.04 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $105.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.01. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $609.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.85.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

