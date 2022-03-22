NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on NS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,978,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,862,000 after buying an additional 1,851,918 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,872,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,415,000 after purchasing an additional 442,571 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,234,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 374,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $13,398,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.39.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $417.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is -161.62%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

