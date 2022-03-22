Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $89.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Scotiabank raised their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

NTR opened at $105.22 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

