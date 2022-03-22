Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $89.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Scotiabank raised their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.
NTR opened at $105.22 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
