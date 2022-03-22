Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) PT Lowered to $12.00

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NUVB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the third quarter worth $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $107,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the third quarter worth $108,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvation Bio (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.