Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.42

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 546202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
