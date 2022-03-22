NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $261,361,000 after purchasing an additional 266,336 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.33. 55,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,008. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $168.74 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.81.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

