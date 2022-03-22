NXT Energy Solutions (SFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TSE:SFD opened at C$0.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.85. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$0.72.

NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

