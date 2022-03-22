NXT Energy Solutions (SFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of TSE:SFD opened at C$0.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.85. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$0.72.
