Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $164.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

