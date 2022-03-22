Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 3,364 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $162.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $224.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.09 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

