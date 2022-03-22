Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Up 7.6%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 18,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,855,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Cowen raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $937,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $829,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,271 shares of company stock worth $2,701,595. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,362,000 after buying an additional 1,289,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after buying an additional 179,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,915,000 after buying an additional 4,072,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,393,000 after buying an additional 253,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after buying an additional 1,836,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

