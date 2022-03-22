Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 22.8% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $897.44 million and $243.07 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

