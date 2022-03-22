Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 14.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 5.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 6.63 and a 200-day moving average of 10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.32. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 4.66 and a 12 month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

