Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 14.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 5.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 6.63 and a 200-day moving average of 10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.32. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 4.66 and a 12 month high of 29.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.
