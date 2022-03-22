Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.71 and last traded at $58.94. Approximately 838,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,364,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 87,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

