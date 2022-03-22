Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.63. 15,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 902,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,537,000. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after buying an additional 884,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,341,000 after buying an additional 846,680 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

