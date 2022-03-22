OctoFi (OCTO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $31,019.00

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for about $3.10 or 0.00007270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $31,019.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00036476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00107162 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

