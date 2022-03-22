Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110.60 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 110.40 ($1.45). 682,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,021,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.20 ($1.45).

The company has a market cap of £623.68 million and a P/E ratio of 29.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 108.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

