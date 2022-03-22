Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Cap of $33.93 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.97 or 0.00016360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $33.93 million and $2.29 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,635.59 or 1.00041518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00066057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00022299 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.05 or 0.00258215 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

