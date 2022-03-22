Oikos 1-Day Volume Tops $61,492.00 (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $1.23 million and $61,492.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00046470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.91 or 0.06999622 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,755.65 or 0.99827480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00042612 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

