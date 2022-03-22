Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.81.

Shares of OKTA traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.13. The company had a trading volume of 94,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,126. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

