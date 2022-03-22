Olaplex Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:OLPX) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 29th

Olaplex’s (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 29th. Olaplex had issued 73,700,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,547,700,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the end of Olaplex’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
OLPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.
OLPX stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62.
In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olaplex (OLPX)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.