Olaplex Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:OLPX) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 29th

Olaplex’s (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 29th. Olaplex had issued 73,700,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,547,700,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the end of Olaplex’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Get Olaplex alerts:

OLPX stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.