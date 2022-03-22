Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 205,950 shares.The stock last traded at $15.25 and had previously closed at $14.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $674.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. Research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 81,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $223,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

