Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $41.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.65 million to $41.84 million. OLO reported sales of $36.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $194.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.67 million to $195.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $253.50 million, with estimates ranging from $243.80 million to $262.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in OLO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLO opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29. OLO has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

