OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Up to $1.67

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.82. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 233 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCFT shares. HSBC cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $678.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth $166,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 5,335.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

