onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 790,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 65.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,055 shares of company stock worth $2,125,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.72.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

