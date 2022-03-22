OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Trading 0.6% Higher

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.16). 14,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 43,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of £67.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.55.

In other news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,901.00).

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

