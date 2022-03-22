Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18). 922,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,136,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The company has a market capitalization of £90.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.56.

Open Orphan Company Profile (LON:ORPH)

Open Orphan plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to Big Pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of eight human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, asthma and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

