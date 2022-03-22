Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18). 922,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,136,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The company has a market capitalization of £90.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.56.
Open Orphan Company Profile (LON:ORPH)
