Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 7,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 155,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.
Separately, TheStreet cut Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $679.36 million, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19.
About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opera (OPRA)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.