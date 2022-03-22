Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 7,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 155,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, TheStreet cut Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $679.36 million, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Opera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Opera by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Opera by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Opera by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

