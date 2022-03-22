OpGen (OPGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect OpGen to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.75. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.72.
OPGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OpGen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OpGen Company Profile (Get Rating)
OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).
