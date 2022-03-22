OpGen (OPGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect OpGen to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.75. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

OPGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OpGen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in OpGen by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in OpGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

