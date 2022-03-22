Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.50. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 49,371 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $550.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 73,911 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 112,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

