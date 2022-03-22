OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.24). OptiNose reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

OPTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 408,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,711. The company has a market cap of $204.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.54. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44.

OptiNose Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.