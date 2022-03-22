O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the lowest is $3.06 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $14.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $15.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $685.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $484.54 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $664.31 and a 200 day moving average of $650.62.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

