ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

ORIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $263.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.32.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

