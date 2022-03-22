ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $263.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.32.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

