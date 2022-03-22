Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.18. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 277,677 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEED. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Origin Agritech by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Origin Agritech by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Origin Agritech by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Origin Agritech by 38.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

